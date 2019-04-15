Scarborough on Mueller Report: Trump ‘Panicking’ — ‘It’s a Laughable Freakout’

During Monday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough after watching a clip of President Donald Trump slamming FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation said the president is “panicking” over the information that could come out.

Scarborough suggested Trump was “concerned” with the report that wrapped up without any additional indictments regarding the investigation into collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia.

“He’s panicking there. It’s a laughable freakout on Donald Trump’s part,” Scarborough mocked. “He’s just spitting out everything he can. He’s swinging wildly and yet just a couple of weeks ago he was praising the investigation calling it honorable. Remember when everybody was taking a victory lap? It sounds like he must be concerned with what’s coming up.”

