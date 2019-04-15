Weld: I’m Running for President as a Republican

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld (R) announced he is running for president in 2020 as a Republican.

Weld said, “I’m announcing that I’m running for president of the United States as a Republican against President Trump in 2020. … I really think if we have six more years of the same stuff we’ve had out of the White House the last two years, that would be a political tragedy, and I would fear for the republic. So, I would be ashamed of myself if I didn’t raise my hand and run.”

Weld later stated that he doesn’t think he would run as an independent if he doesn’t win the Republican nomination. He added, “I could not support Donald Trump for president. I’m not saying I would ever endorse a Democrat in this race, but I could not support the president.”

