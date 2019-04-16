Andrea Mitchell: Trump Epitomizes America’s ‘Profound Narcissism’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” host Andrea Mitchell said President Donald Trump was considered to epitomize America’s “profound narcissism” during a discussion with New York Times columnist David Brooks.

Mitchell said, “In fact, the country in so many ways has been moving toward a profound narcissism. Which we see perhaps epitomized, some would say, in our president. But it goes beyond just this president. It’s the culture and the political conversation.”

Brooks said, “Right. We have a crisis of disconnection where we are just not close to each other. The number of people who say no one knows them well is up. The number of people committing suicide is up. The number of teenagers committing suicide is up 70% over the last few years.”

