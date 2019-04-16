Brooks: Trump Represents a ‘Moral and Spiritual Crisis’ in America

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued President Donald Trump “grows out of a moral and spiritual crisis” in America.

Brooks said, “Just think about the interview we just saw with Rachel Maddow and Pete Buttigieg. There’s a guy with fundamental decency. I met him like months ago before I knew he was running for president, I was seated next to him at a dinner, and there was just a basic humility and deference. And you look at Donald Trump, and you look at a man who is about ego, who is about—worships career success, financial success. A man who I think somewhere was not loved and shelled himself off and is incapable of receiving or giving love.”

He added, “I think we should be prepared for how much the country will want to take a reset after the Trump presidency or even when they make the decision about 2020. They are going to want not only policy changes, a lot of people, but a moral cleansing. And to me, Trump grows out of a moral and spiritual crisis in the country, and the answer is a moral and spiritual response.”

