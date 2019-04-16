Conway: We’ll ‘Fight for Reasonable Restrictions and Regulations’ on Abortion

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated that the White House will “continue to fight for reasonable restrictions and regulations” on abortion.

Conway said that even people who identify as pro-choice “are against late-term abortion. They’re against abortion for sex-selection purposes — past 20 weeks, for example, past the point where nonpartisan physicians and scientists say a baby can feel pain.”

She further criticized Democrats for opposing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, adding, “[W]e will continue to fight for reasonable restrictions and regulations that are in line with a country that should value life.”

