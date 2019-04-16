Kudlow: Trump Policies ‘Are Rebuilding the Economy’

National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow went on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday to dispel falsehoods told by Democrats and members of the mainstream media about President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

Kudlow revealed the average American is saving “about $2,300” in their tax returns from 2018, adding the president is “rebuilding the economy” with his policies.

“We are in a rising tide of prosperity,” Kudlow told host Laura Ingraham. “[Trump’s] policies are rebuilding the economy.”

He later added that blue-collar workers are “the biggest beneficiaries” of Trump’s tax cuts.

“[T]he biggest beneficiaries are the blue-collar workers — not the supervisors,” said Kudlow. “We’ve never seen blue-collar employment like this in 50 years.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent