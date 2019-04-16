Pelosi: ‘The Constitution of the United States’ Is at Stake in 2020

Tuesday on CNN, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the Constitution of the United States of America was at stake in the 2020 presidential election.

Pelosi said, “Let me just say I’m very proud of all of the Democrats who have put themselves forward. They show why they are running. They know what they are talking about and they know how to communicate with the electorate. The electorate, the people will decide who our nominee is, not anything from on high, and I do believe though that the way we won this last election, which was a message of simplicity for the people—lower healthcare costs, bigger paychecks, cleaner government, that’s the kind of message that we’ll bring forward. A unifying message that again addresses the insecurity of American will be pretty exciting.”

She added, “Everything is at stake in this election. The Constitution of the United States, which the president is trying to usurp the power of the legislative branch of government, the environment in which we live. A Republican party that’s in denial about the assault on climate and the climate crisis, which is a health issue, a national security issue, an economic and jobs issue and a moral issue.”

