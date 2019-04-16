Tucker Carlson Jokes About Dems, Biased Media — ‘In 20 years, Every Fifth Grader Will Believe 9/11 Was Committed by White Supremacists’

Monday on his prime time Fox News Channel program, Tucker Carlson criticized the media and some Democrats on how they handled the blowback from Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) remarks regarding the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Omar had described the event as “some people did something” during a CAIR gathering in California, which was viewed by many as an oversimplification and drew a reaction from many, including President Donald Trump.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Carlson mocked Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and other Democrats who claimed to fear Omar was in danger, while also making the case the real threat in America was from white supremacists, not radical Islam.

“I swear in 20 years, every fifth grader will believe 9/11 was committed by white supremacists,” Carlson said on Monday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Totally true. You watch. You heard it here first. They’re the real threat, we need to fear and suppress them.”

