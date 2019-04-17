Dem Rep. Tlaib: ‘I’ve Never Felt More Palestinian Than I’ve Ever Felt in Congress’

While speaking to the Michigan Coalition for Human Rights on Sunday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) revealed she feels more Palestinian in Congress now than she has ever felt anywhere else in the world — including in Palestine.

“You know, myself, Ilhan, and all of us, we watch that people are policing what we say,” Tlaib told the attendees. “People are literally policing, ‘What do you mean by that Rashida? Do you condemn this?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, did you condemn that?”

“Honestly, I’ve never felt more Palestinian than I’ve ever felt in Congress — even in Palestine when I’m visiting my grandmother I’m more … American,” she continued. “But I’m more Palestinian in the halls of Congress than I am anywhere in the country, in the world. And that just tells you, just the fact that they weren’t ready for us. They really weren’t. But we were ready for this.”

(h/t NTK Network)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent