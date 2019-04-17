Kasich on 2020: ‘All of My Options Remain on the Table’

Wednesday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said all of his “options remain on the table” when asked if he would launch a primary challenge to President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

When asked about a possible challenge to the president, Kasich said, “All of my options remain on the table.”

He added, “I don’t wake up every day looking at polls or thinking about me and my political future. I just want to be a good voice.”

