NBC’s Chuck Todd: DOJ Briefing WH Lawyers on Mueller Report ‘Is Actual Collusion!’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” host Chuck Todd commented on reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department officials “had numerous conversations” with White House lawyers about the Mueller report.

Todd said, “I don’t know what you want to call it. Shamelessness, hubris, whatever it is, but the fact that had any Democrat tried anything like this, the impeachment hearings would be ––I mean, when Barack Obama on ’60 Minutes’ said, ‘You know, these emails… it doesn’t look like there’s much there there.’ ‘Oh, my God. He can’t speak about a criminal investigation.’ Where are all of these House Republicans now that were so up in arms about the president talking about Hillary Clinton’s emails, when what you have here, the attorney general briefing the President of the United States on a case that involves the President of the United States. What is the difference?”

He continued, “This is actual collusion!”

He added, “By the way in case you’re wondering what does collusion look like, it looks like the attorney general’s lawyers briefing the president before Congress or the public.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN