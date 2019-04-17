Pete Buttigieg: Christianity Does Not Belong to the Right — Scripture Is Progressive

In an interview with “Now This News” South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a likely 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said Christianity does not belong to the “right wing.”

Buttigieg said, “I don’t think religion belongs to one political party. When I go to church, the scripture I hear has to do with protecting the poor, and spending time with the prisoner, and healing the sick, and caring for the stranger which to me is another word for immigrant. It has a very clear set of moral and policy implications none of which are things I would associate with the right wing.”

He continued, “Christianity to me is about humility, it’s about love. If we want to put those values into political practice at least by my lights, they lead us in a very progressive direction.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN