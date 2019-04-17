Waters: Barr Is ‘Basically a Lackey and a Sycophant for the President’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Attorney General William Barr “is basically a lackey and a sycophant” for President Trump, and that there’s no way to deal with Trump “except impeachment.”

Waters said that Barr “is basically a lackey and a sycophant for the president of the United States of America, and that’s all he’s going to be. This report is going to be overly redacted, and I don’t know if we’re going to get anything new or important out of that. I just wish that the Mueller team would come forward, and I hope that Mueller will come before the committee and have a chance to tell his side of what he has done, and have the questions given to him by the members of the Judiciary Committee that will help us to get at the truth about this president. I mean, this president and his minions are absolutely ridiculous and they disrespect the members of Congress, and we know that they have been involved with each other, his lawyers and his aides, etc., talking with the White House about what’s in the report already, and they are going to push back. … And there is no answer to how we should be dealing with him except impeachment.”

