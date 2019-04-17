Zerlina Maxwell to Christian Buttigieg Protestors: ‘If Jesus Is So Great, Why Aren’t You Nicer?’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Live,” network political analyst Zerlina Maxwell said anti-gay, anti-abortion fundamentalist Christian activist Randall Terry and Gary Boisclair needed to be “nicer.”

That was her proposition instead of shouting about “Sodom and Gomorrah” to interrupt the first openly gay presidential candidate, South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, at his Iowa 2020 campaign rally Tuesday.

Maxwell said, “I think he handled it with all class. I think that we are going to see a number of protests. Anti-abortion protesters are going to show up at events throughout this primary. I have no doubt. So I think it’s a test for Democrats, including Mayor Pete, about how they can handle that type of direct adversity.”

She added, “I do have to say I’m glad he is in the race. I’m glad he is talking about faith. Because I was raised by two pastors so while I am a progressive feminist, I have often debated folks who are citing the Bible and shouting out Sodom and Gomorrah, that’s something they always say. And I would always push back and say, ‘Listen, if Jesus is so great, why weren’t you nicer? Why aren’t you kinder? Why aren’t you more fair and kind to your neighbor and to your fellow human beings? Jesus needs new PR. I always had that line when I growing up. Because, honestly, I think what Mayor Pete is doing, he is demonstrating how to actually be a Christian, to embrace people, to be more compassionate. I think that’s an example that crosses partisan boundaries actually.”

(h/t WFB)

