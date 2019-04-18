Carlson: Mueller Report ‘Single Most Humiliating Thing’ to Happen to White House Press Corps in History of U.S.

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson castigated the Washington, D.C. press corps for its handling of the Department of Justice special counsel probe headed by Robert Mueller on the heels of the release of the report generated by the probe.

Carlson accused the media of lying to the American public and offered examples of reporters congratulating themselves for reporting despite the report claiming no collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

He called the handling of the Mueller Report release “humiliating” for the White House press corps.

“These are hysterical children,” Carlson said. “They should not be in journalism, but they are. In fact, they run journalism, and they have no plans on giving up their power. The Mueller Report is probably the single most humiliating thing that has ever happened to the White House press corps in the history of this country. So how did reporters in Washington respond today when it finally came out? Well, they did what they do best — they celebrated themselves.”

Following Carlson’s statement, Trump highlighted it on Twitter.

“The Mueller Report is perhaps the single most humiliating thing that has ever happened to the White House Press in the history of this Country. They know they lied…Many reporters lied about Russia Collusion and so much more. Clapper & Brennan, all lies” @TuckerCarlson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

