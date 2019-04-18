Dem Rep. Ryan: Third-trimester Abortions a ‘Non-issue’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) downplayed the issue of so-called third-trimester abortions, which has been at the forefront recently given legislation passed in New York State and remarks made by Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA).

“The reality of it is you got to protect the woman’s right to choose,” Ryan said. “This is a non-issue that people are trying to.”

Host Joe Scarborough challenged Ryan on his assertion, to which Ryan replied by saying it wasn’t an issue that was on the minds of the people to which he was talking.

“I’m telling you right now the guy at the factory gate is not asking that question,” the Ohio Democrat said. “The guy at the factory gate, and you know it, is concerned about his job or her job.”

