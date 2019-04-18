Dem Sen. Blumenthal: Mueller Report Demonstrates ‘a National Scandal’ – It’s ‘Far From the End’

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says "what's demonstrated in powerful and compelling detail" in the Mueller report is "nothing less than a national scandal." "This report is far from the end of the inquiry ... it is the beginning of another chapter," he adds https://t.co/ETv4544Xgs pic.twitter.com/4iCoETnDy0

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that the Mueller report demonstrates “a national scandal.”

Blumenthal said, “What’s demonstrated, in powerful and compelling detail in this report, is nothing less than a national scandal. And this report is far from the end of the inquiry that this country needs and deserves. It is the beginning of another chapter. I will be asking for Robert Mueller to testify, for an unredacted copy of this report, for all of the evidence and findings that underlie it, and for other testimony, including William Barr, who has agreed to testify in early May.”

