Eric Swalwell Calls on AG Barr To Resign — ‘He’s Lost the Credibility of the American People’

Thursday during MSNBC’s coverage of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) called on Attorney General William Barr to resign.

Swalwell said, “This president is a double-digit obstructer according to the Mueller report in the number of ways he sought to obstruct, which leads me, Nicolle to Attorney General Barr. You can be the attorney general of the United States and represent all of us, or you can represent Donald Trump. You can’t do both. And because Attorney General Barr wants to represent Donald Trump, I think he should resign.”

Network host Nicolle Wallace asked, “You are calling for the attorney general’s resignation today, after what you saw?”

Swalwell said, “Yes. He’s lost the credibility of the American people. He’s not recused from an investigation where he should be recused. He’s embedded deeply into the Trump team. And that affects the credibility that the attorney general must have.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN