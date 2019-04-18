Giuliani: ‘It Would Be Good’ if Mueller Testified

During an interview with the Fox News Channel on Thursday, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani stated that it “would be good” if Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified.

Co-host Sandra Smith asked, “Do you expect Robert Mueller to testify?”

Giuliani responded, “I don’t know. It would be good if he did. I mean, look, this all began as, was there collusion with the Russians? And now we’re having an academic debate over obstruction of justice. Well, I mean, the big victory is, no collusion with the Russians. I don’t think you could be any clearer.”

