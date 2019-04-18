John Dean: Mueller Report Shows ‘Clear Obstruction’

Thursday on CNN, former President Nixon White House counsel John Dean said special counsel Robert Mueller’s report showed “clear obstruction” on the part of President Donald Trump.

Dean said, “As far as the obstruction goes, this is clear obstruction.”

He continued, “The obstruction statute is an endeavor statute, as well as actual overt action, but just if you endeavor to obstruct and there is much evidence here of endeavor, you violated the obstruction statute.”

