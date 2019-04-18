Klobuchar: Barr ‘Seems to Think That He Is the President’s Lawyer’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that Attorney General William Barr “seems to think that he is the president’s lawyer.”

Klobuchar said, “I think that he does not see himself as the people’s lawyer, which he should be, under our laws and under the Constitution. Instead, he seems to think that he is the president’s lawyer. That’s why he did that 17-page job application when he applied to talk about the executive power of the president and how the president literally could do anything he wanted. Well, you see that reflected in how he handled this from the very beginning. He didn’t put the report out first. No, he put out this four-page summary, and then today with the press conference. We need to hear directly from Robert Mueller, the former Republican-appointed FBI director, that clearly had issues with what the president did, when you read this report.”

