MSNBC’s Wallace: Even Fox News Thinks Barr Is ‘Functioning as Donald Trump’s Defense Attorney’

Thursday on MSNBC’s special coverage of Attorney General William Barr’s press conference on the eminent release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report network host Nicolle Wallace quoted Fox news Network anchor Chris Wallace’s reaction.

Wallace said, “This is from Fox News, Chris Wallace of Fox News is watching the same live event that you and I just did. Chris Wallace on Fox News said this, quote, ‘the attorney general seemed almost to be acting as the counselor for the defense, the counselor for the president rather than the attorney general, talking about his motives, his emotions. Really, as I say, making a case for the president.’ That’s Fox News analysis.”

Commenting on a tweet from the president, Wallace continued, “I don’t know how involved the president gets in the subtitles —it looked like a copyright infringement. I’m not a “Game of Thrones” geek— I think the idea that they’re going to try to bully the analyst is so Trumpian. I think you go back to Donald Trump standing at a podium saying don’t believe your eyes, don’t believe your ears. You take the dystopian elements of the Trump presidency, and you sometimes wonder alone in a cab, am I nuts or is this really what I’m seeing? They don’t want you to believe your eyes and ears. What just happened was plain as day. The country’s attorney general is now in the words of Fox News’ chief political anchor Chris Wallace functioning as Donald Trump’s defense attorney.”

