Nadler: Mueller Report ‘Outlines Disturbing Evidence’ That Trump ‘Engaged in Obstruction of Justice’

During a press conference on Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) accused Attorney General William Barr of being “misleading” and stated that the Mueller report lays out “disturbing evidence that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice and other misconduct.”

Nadler said, “First, to observe, Attorney General Barr appears to have shown an unsettling willingness to undermine his own department in order to protect President Trump. Barr’s words and actions suggest he has been disingenuous and misleading in saying the president is clear of wrongdoing.”

He later added that the Mueller report “outlines disturbing evidence that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice and other misconduct.”

