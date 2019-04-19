Dem Rep. Cohen: ‘I Believe Impeachable Offenses Have Been Committed’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said he believed President Donald Trump committed “impeachable offense.”

Cohen said, “I believe impeachable offenses have been committed. And I believe it’s worthwhile to put in the history’s files what this man has done and impeach him. But I don’t think it is going to happen politically.”

He added, “I think a middle ground would be a censure. We had censure presidents before in the House of Representatives. That could pass. It would at least put a historical note to the fact that this man’s conduct with regards to his obstruction of justice is something that should be noted with an official resolution. So, I think we can do that. But I know the base wants impeachment. They want impeachment badly.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN