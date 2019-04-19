Julián Castro: ‘Perfectly Reasonable’ to Start Impeachment Proceedings

Friday on CNN, former Obama administration Housing and Urban Development Secretary and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro said it was “perfectly reasonable for Congress” to open up impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

When asked if there should be impeachment proceedings, Castro said, “I think it would be perfectly reasonable for Congress to open up those proceedings. And it is clear that Bob Mueller in his report left that in the hands of Congress. They’re going to decide whether they go down that route.”

He added, “For me, I’m running for president, and there is an election in November of 2020. And one of the things I believe the American people want is somebody that will restore honor and integrity to the White House. I have a track record in public service of integrity. I’m going to go out there and argue to the American people what I would do for them and for their families. So Washington, D.C., I think, will handle this Mueller report. I’m out there every day making my case to the American people of why I should be president.”

