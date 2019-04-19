Sarah Sanders on FBI Comments: ‘Heat of the Moment’ — ‘Sorry That I Wasn’t a Robot Like the Democratic Party’

Friday on ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended her comments from 2017 that it was “a slip of the tongue” when she said in a press conference that “countless” FBI agents had told the White House that they no longer had confidence in former FBI Director James Comey.

Sanders reiterated that it was “a slip of the tongue.”

“I said a slip of the tongue was in using the word ‘countless,’ but there were a number of FBI, both former and current, that agreed with the president’s decision and they’ve continued to speak out and say that,” she told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos pressed Sanders on her remarks, accusing her of being unable to “acknowledge” that what she said then “was not true.”

Sanders replied, “I said that the word I used ‘countless,’ and I also said if you look in what’s in quotations from me it’s that and it was in the heat of the moment — meaning that it wasn’t a scripted talking point. I’m sorry that I wasn’t a robot like the Democratic Party.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent