Schiff: GOP’s ‘Cult of Trump’s Personality’ Has ‘Our Democracy Trembling’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the Republican Party has become “a cult of Trump’s personality.”

Schiff said, “I think we have seen a wholesale abdication responsibility by the GOP leadership, by people like Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell who essentially do whatever the president says. And that includes when the president wants to go around the Congress’ power of the purse. But it certainly includes issues of malfeasance, corruption within the administration. There’s been little or no appetite to stand up to the president in any meaningful way, and that really has our democracy trembling.”

He added, “An impeachment proceeding cannot be successful if one party decides they are more loyal to their party or to the person of the president than they are to the Constitution and the country. And that is a real structural problem right now. The GOP has no independence from this president. It has made itself effectively a cult of Trump’s personality. And I think that really does threaten our democratic institutions. And yes, as Democrats, we’re going to have to figure out what does that mean in terms of where we go from here that we have a GOP so willing to overlook its constitutional obligations, but regrettably that is where we are.”

