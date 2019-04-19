Scarborough on Mueller Report Release: Barr ‘Humiliated’, ‘Shamed Himself’ by His ‘Pathetic Performance’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough took aim at Attorney General Bill Barr for his “pathetic performance” in his press conference discussing the release of FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Scarborough suggested Barr “humiliated” and “shamed himself” to take the heat off of President Donald Trump.

“Really, the most remarkable thing about yesterday was the fact that a man who had had the respect of attorneys on both sides of the aisles over the last 30-40 years, the Attorney General Barr, humiliated himself, shamed himself by just a pathetic performance,” Scarborough stated. “And I’m not so sure he didn’t do that to gain actually this sort of notoriety he got yesterday. He took the heat from Donald Trump. You’ll notice yesterday half of the talk was about what Barr did and a lot of pundits couldn’t focus long enough on what Donald Trump did.”

He went on to say that Trump is “unfit to be president, and anyone saying otherwise has not read the report.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent