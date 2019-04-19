Warren: Even If Impeachment Proceedings Fail, It Would Be a Worthy Use of Time and Resources

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that even if impeachment proceedings result in the House voting for impeachment, but the Senate voting against conviction, it would still be a worthwhile use of time and resources.

Host Rachel Maddow asked, “If you could see into the future, and that’s how it would go, the House says yes. The Senate says no. Would you still think that it was the right thing to do for the country and that it was a worthy use of resources and time?”

Warren responded, “Yes, I would. I think that each person has to stand up and be counted in a democracy. I think that’s why we’re elected to the House and to the Senate. And there are times when it’s beyond politics, when it is a point of principle to stand up and say, no president can do this. Because it matters, not just for this president, it matters for the next president and the president after that and the president after that.”

