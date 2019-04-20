Brooks: Barr ‘Ruined Any Reputation for Impartiality’ With His Press Conference

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that Attorney General William Barr “ruined any reputation for impartiality” with his press conference on the Mueller report.

Brooks said, “One of the thoughts I’ve had this week is that impartiality is our scarcest resource by now, and that Robert Mueller seems to have been pretty impartial. And we rely on umpires in this society who are impartial. I think [Bill] Barr, frankly, ruined any reputation for impartiality with that press conference. He ruined the benefit of the doubt that a lot of people like me were inclined to give him.”

