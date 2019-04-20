Brooks: ‘Trump Is a Threat to the Systems of Government We Have’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that President Trump “is a threat to the systems of government we have, and a threat to the basic honesty of our system.”

Brooks said, “Donald Trump is a threat to the systems of government we have, and a threat to the basic honesty of our system. There are all the — every time he appears in the Mueller report, he’s running roughshod over what he’s supposed to be doing. He’s interfering with an investigation. He’s ordering somebody to fire somebody else. He just takes all the procedures and all the systems we have in place in our government and he just runs right through them.”

