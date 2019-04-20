Capehart: Trump ‘Ultimately, Will Be Impeached,’ But ‘The Evidence Has To Be Even More Overwhelming’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Washington Post columnist and MSNBC Contributor Jonathan Capehart stated that President Trump “ultimately, will be impeached,” but there is an issue of timeframe, and in order for an impeachment proceeding “to be as successful as it needs to be,” there “has to be even more overwhelming” evidence.

Capehart said, “Impeachment is in the House. President Trump can be impeached, and ultimately, will be impeached, on whoever’s timetable…but he will be impeached just by the evidence that’s sitting on the table in front of you right now. That is going to happen, but the second part of the process is when that indictment that impeachment is goes over to the Senate for the trial. And that’s where Republicans have control, and that’s where he won’t be convicted. But I do think that in order for this whole impeachment thing to be as successful as it needs to be, and that it will be, that the evidence has to be even more overwhelming simply because of the political state that we’re in right now, and we know it’s coming. Don’t forget, SDNY has a lot out there that we don’t know about.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett