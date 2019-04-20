Pirro: Mueller Statement He Couldn’t Exonerate Trump a Show of ‘Political Whoremanship’

Saturday during the “Opening Statement” segment of “Justice” on the Fox News Channel, host Jeanine Pirro criticized Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller for including the statement that his report did not exonerate President Donald Trump of obstructing justice. Instead, it stated that there wasn’t enough evidence to proceed charges.

Pirro said such a statement should not have been included and she called it a show of “political whoremanship” because she viewed as an effort to pave the way for Congress to proceed with investigations.

“They will seize upon the language that you cannot indict a sitting president, which is simply the law,” Pirro said. “Yet Mueller comes out and says he cannot exonerate the president of obstruction. There was not sufficient evidence to bring a charge. If there’s not sufficient evidence to bring a charge, that should have been the end of it.”

“But no,” she continued. “In a show of political whoremanship – that’s what I said, political whoremanship – Mueller left crumbs for Congress. He added he couldn’t exonerate Trump to give the Democrats something to work with. Now, we’re about to get 18 more months of this.”

Pirro went on to play a clip of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) vowing not to give up until President Donald Trump was impeached.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor