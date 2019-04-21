Bharara: Mueller ‘Absolutely’ Believes Trump Can Be Charged When He Leaves Office

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara suggested FBI special counsel Robert Mueller believes President Donald Trump could be charged with crimes once he leaves the White House.

According to Bharara, Mueller and his team believe Trump faces “future legal jeopardy.”

“The Mueller view, it seems to me, if you look at the document, is that they absolutely believe there is a potential viable prosecution once Donald Trump leaves office,” Bharara told CNN’s Jake Tapper after being asked if Trump faces “legal exposure.” “I mean, he says in great particularity that, although you cannot prosecute a sitting president under the OLC interpretation, we are nonetheless preserving evidence, while memories are fresh and documents are available, because a president, once he leaves office, can be charged with crimes committed while in office.”

He continued, “I don’t think it could be more clear. Whether or not a prosecutor will seek to do it and whether or not there will be viable defenses, I don’t know. But the position of the Mueller team, to me, is clearly the case they think there’s future legal jeopardy.”

