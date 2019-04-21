FNC’s Wallace to Rudy Giuliani: ‘Not True’ Mueller Completely Exonerates Trump

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani over Donald Trump‘s claim of exoneration in the Mueller report.

After playing a clip of Trump saying, “It was called no collusion, no obstruction.”

Wallace said, “But Mayor, that’s not true. The Mueller report makes clear, especially on the issue of collusion — obstruction, rather, that he’s leaving it to Congress.”

Giuliani said, “I agree with that.”

Wallace said, “So Mueller invites Congress to look into this, and the president, in terms of Congress, hasn’t been exonerated at all on the issue of the obstruction.”

Giuliani said, “You never, never get exonerated.”

Wallace interrupted, “But he’s doing more than that, he is suggesting that there is a case and evidence that Congress should examine.”

The heated interview continued with Wallace confronting Giuliani on Trump saying he couldn’t recall things in his written responses to Mueller.

