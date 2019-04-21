Giuliani: ‘Nothing Wrong’ with Taking Information from Russians — ‘There’s No Crime’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said there was “nothing wrong” with a campaign accepting help from Russia.

Giuliani said, “There’s nothing wrong with taking information from Russians.”

He added, “It depends on where it came from. You’re assuming that the giving of information is a campaign contribution.”

When asked if he would accept Russian information, Giuliani said, “I probably wouldn’t. I wasn’t asked. I would have advised, just out of an excess of caution, ‘don’t do it.'”

Tapper said, “But you’re saying there was nothing wrong with doing that.”

Giuliani said, “There’s no crime. We’re going to get into morality? That isn’t what prosecutors look at — morality.”

