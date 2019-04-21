Kellyanne Conway: Trump ‘Deserves an Apology from Millions of People in this Country’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway argued President Donald Trump deserved “an apology from millions of people in this country” after special counsel Robert Mueller report found there was no collusion with the Russians.

Conway said, “I think the president deserves an apology from millions of people in this country including those who have a lot of power in this country, particularly a political party, many the media as well who didn’t just say, ‘Let’s let the Mueller investigation go on, and lets see what the collusion is.’ But Day after day, graphic after graphic, panel after panel, story after story, we’re leading the public to believe that there was collusion and criminal conspiracy.”

