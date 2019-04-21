Maxine Waters: ‘Enough Information’ in Mueller Report to Move Forward with Impeachment

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said there is enough evidence in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report to move forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Water said, “The Congress really does have to step up to the plate.”

She added, “The fact of the matter is, I think that when you look at this report, you can see that there is enough information there not only on obstruction of justice but also on collusion or conspiracy, whatever you want to call it, to move forward with impeachment on this president.”

