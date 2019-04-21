NBC News Correspondent Confronts Mueller Outside Church on Easter

Easter Sunday outside of St John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., special counsel Robert Mueller was confronted by NBC News congressional correspondent Mike Viqueira.

Viqueira asked, “Sir, could I ask you a couple questions? Will you testify before Congress, sir?”

Mueller replied, “No comment.”

Viqueira said, “Are you sure about that, sir?”

Mueller replied, “I have no comment.”

Viqueira continued, “If he were anybody but the president, would Mr. Trump be indicted, sir? Sir, why didn’t you make a recommendation to Congress one way or the other, sir? Did the attorney general accurately characterize your positions on conspiracy and obstruction, sir?”

Mueller ignored the reporter as he entered the car.

