Schiff: Dems ‘May’ Take up Impeachment Proceedings if It’s the ‘Best Thing for the Country’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Democrats “may” take up impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Schiff said, “I think Elizabeth Warren makes an important point and that is the level of evidence in the Mueller report is serious and damning and under normal circumstance would by think without question within the realm of impeachable offenses.”

He continued, “We’re in an environment today where the GOP leadership people like Kevin McCarthy are willing to carry the president’s water no matter how corrupt or dishonest the president’s conduct may be. In those kinds of circumstances, when Mitch McConnell won’t stand up to the president either, that means impeachment will be unsuccessful.”

He added, “Now it may be we undertake impeachment nonetheless. I think what we’ll have to decide as a caucus, what’s the best thing for the country Is this the best thing for the country, take up an impeachment proceeding? To do otherwise sends a message that this conduct is somehow compatible with office? Or is it in the best interest of the country to not take up impeachment that we know will not be successful in the Senate because the Republican leadership won’t do its duty? That’s a very tough question.”

