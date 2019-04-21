Schiff: Trump’s Obstruction of Justice ‘Far Worse Than Anything’ Nixon Did — ‘Far More Serious Than Watergate’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the Mueller report showed President Donald Trump’s obstruction of justice was “far worse than anything that Richard Nixon did.”

Schiff said, “I have been clear over the last year, there’s ample evidence of collusion in plain sight. I distinguish time and time again between collusion that’s acts of corruption that may or may not be criminal and proof of criminal conspiracy.”

He continued, “The obstruction of justice, in this case, is far worse than anything that Richard Nixon did. The break-in of the Russians of the democratic institutions, foreign adversary. Yes, I would say in every way this is more significant. The fact that a candidate for president and now the president of the United States will not only stand up and resist Russia interference in our election goes beyond anything that Richard Nixon yes. It’s far more serious than Watergate.”

He added, “I do believe he obstructed justice and did so in many ways and I think the Mueller report points out how the elements of obstruction are met in several courses of the president’s conduct.”

