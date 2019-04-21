Tulsi Gabbard: Voters Should Remove Trump from Office — Not Impeachment

In an interview that was broadcasted Sunday on the Fox News Channel, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a 2020 presidential hopeful, said now that the Mueller report has shown “no collusion took place” with President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, it is time to move on from impeachment.

Gabbard, who admitted she supported the Mueller investigation into interference, said if the people want to remove Trump from office then it needs to be done in the 2020 presidential election.

“Now, I don’t think we should defeat Donald Trump through impeachment,” stated Gabbard. “I think it’s really important for us in this country to come together and have the American people vote to take Donald Trump out of office in 2020.”

