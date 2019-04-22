Amy Klobuchar Tells CNN Audience ‘That’s When You’re Supposed to Cheer!’

Monday in New Hampshire at a CNN town hall, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) had what seemed like an awkward moment when she told the audience when they should cheer.

When asked how she would win over the “discontent middle class in the heartland,” Klobuchar said, “I guess you look at what I’ve done, and that is I am someone that runs in a purple state. It is a state when I first started running for office the other senator was Republican, the governor was Republican and three our four of constitutional officers was Republican. And I started running. And every single time I have won, I have won every single congressional district in my state, including Michele Bachmann’s, okay?”

After a silent pause, Klobuchar said “That’s when you guys are supposed to cheer, OK?”

The audience clapped.

