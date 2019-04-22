Dem Rep. Kildee: Impeachment Is a Decision ‘We’re Going to Agonize Over’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) said the decision to seek the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the wake of the release of the Mueller report was going to be a difficult one.

Kildee said he was particularly concerned with the interactions between White House counsel Don McGahn and Trump.

“Well, this is one of the hard ones,” Kildee said. “We have to make a judgment as to what is best for the American people. I have been really disturbed by what I’ve read in the Mueller report, particularly interactions between the president and his counsel Don McGahn. We’re going to have to make a hard call on this. The easy ones are where we know there will be blowback, but there’s no question about what we should do. We have to carve a path knowing that there’s going to be some competing interests here. But I got to tell you, this is one we’re going to agonize over. This president, the look that we’ve had into this presidency through this report is frightening.”

