Harris: ‘Congress Should Take the Steps Towards Impeachment’

During a town hall on CNN on Monday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) stated that she believes “Congress should take the steps towards impeachment.”

Harris said, “I think we have very good reason to believe that there is an investigation that has been conducted which has produced evidence that tells us that this president and his administration engaged in obstruction of justice. I believe Congress should take the steps towards impeachment.”

Harris added that she doubts Republicans “will weigh on the facts instead of on partisan adherence to being protective of this president. … So, we have to be realistic about what might be the end result, but that doesn’t mean the process should not take hold.”

