MSNBC’s Wallace Says She Is ‘Totally Triggered’ by ‘Repulsive’ Sanders, Conway

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” anchor Nicolle Wallace said she was “totally triggered” by “repulsive” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.

Wallace said, “We set out a policy for this program for this hour never to air a clip of Sarah Huckabee Sanders because she debases that podium and because I spent a little bit of time there to be totally triggered by anyone, Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Sanders, their deputies, anyone that debases that building. Somehow when they’re on the road and they do it, it is what it is. But when I see them on Air Force One or the South Lawn or in front of the podium, Kellyanne and her constant Fox appearances from the North Lawn, there is something so repulsive about being taxpayer-funded government employees— who if the country is attacked by anthrax or by terrorists will have to go out and tell the American people what they should do next— they use their position to lie.”

