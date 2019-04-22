Napolitano: Congress Needs Legit Purpose to Obtain Trump Financial Records, Not Just to ‘Torment Him’

Monday on Fox News, network senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano commented on President Donald Trump suing to block House Oversight Committee chair Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) subpoena for several years’ worth of Trump’s financial records.

Napolitano said, “They can’t just get them because he’s the president and because his predecessors have exposed this type of material about themselves. And they can’t just get them because they want to torment him. They have to have a legitimate purpose. So Congress will have to answer this complaint, establish a purpose––it doesn’t have to be a purpose directly out of the Constitution, it could be something tangentially related to what Congress does, that’ll probably suffice. But if they can’t show that purpose, then they’re going to lose, then the subpoena will be quashed.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN