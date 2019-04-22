Sanders: If Congress Only Talks About Mueller and Trump, ‘That Works to Trump’s Advantage’

During a town hall on CNN on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that he thinks there should be “a thorough investigation” into whether President Trump obstructed justice, but he worries that if Congress only talks about Trump and Mueller, “that works to Trump’s advantage.”

Sanders said, “[W]e have the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country, somebody who is a pathological liar, somebody who the Mueller report said — basically, left the question open, which the Congress has got to explore, as to whether or not he obstructed justice, a very serious crime.”

He continued, “I think, first, it goes without saying that the Congress has got to take a hard look at that, a hard — and do a hard investigation, and ask — subpoena the people who were mentioned in that report and bring them forward [in order] to get to the truth.”

Sanders further stated, “[I]f, for the next year, year and a half, going right into the heart of the election, all that the Congress is talking about is impeaching Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, and Mueller, Mueller, Mueller, and we’re not talking about health care, we’re not talking about raising the minimum wage to a living wage, we’re not talking about combatting climate change, we’re not talking about sexism and racism and homophobia, and all of the issues that concern ordinary Americans, what I worry about is that works to Trump’s advantage.”

Sanders concluded, “I think there has got to be a thorough investigation, and I think the House Democrats will do it. … I want to see that investigation. We’ll see where it goes, but, right now, you know, that’s my view.”

