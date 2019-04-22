Sarah Sanders Fires Back at April Ryan Over Decapitation Remarks: ‘This Journalist Isn’t Taken Seriously’

White Press Secretary Sarah Sanders appeared Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” and discussed CNN’s April Ryan, who called for her to be fired over credibility concerns.

“When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start lopping the heads off,” Ryan said on CNN last week.

Sanders said Ryan is not to be “taken seriously,” adding Democrats and the media “have lost the collusion battle and now they’re looking for anything they can hang on to keep this story alive.”

“I have had reporters say a lot of things about me. They’ve said I should be choked. They said I should deserve a lifetime of harassment, but certainly never had somebody say that I should be decapitated,” Sanders advised. “This takes this to a new low even for the liberal media. I think it just once again proves why this journalist isn’t taken seriously.”

“I think our team needs to remain focused on how we keep pushing those things that actually help Americans and not engage in these petty fights with journalists simply that again shouldn’t be taken seriously, I don’t think are taken seriously and looking for couple more minutes on TV,” she continued.

