Warren: If Anyone Else Did ‘What’s Documented in the Mueller Report,’ They’d Be ‘Put in Jail’

While discussing her call for impeachment proceedings during a town hall on CNN on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that if anyone else “had done what’s documented in the Mueller report, they would be arrested and put in jail.”

Warren began by stating, “So, there is no political inconvenience exception to the United States Constitution.”

She continued that Trump “welcomed” Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, and “took repeated steps, aggressively, to try to halt the investigation, derail the investigation, push the investigation somewhere else, but otherwise keep that investigation from going forward and turning into a serious investigation about a hostile foreign government that attacked us and about his own personal interests.”

She added, “So, here’s how I see this, if any other human being in this country had done what’s documented in the Mueller report, they would be arrested and put in jail.”

